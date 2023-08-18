Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Open innovations, be ready to tackle next health emergency: PM to G20

Digital solutions and innovations are useful means to make our efforts equitable and inclusive, Modi said

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

(PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged G20 nations to facilitate equitable availability of technology and also appealed to them to open innovations for public good. Addressing the G20 Health Ministers' meet in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar via video link, he called upon everyone to be ready to prevent, prepare and respond to the next health emergency.
Digital solutions and innovations are useful means to make our efforts equitable and inclusive, Modi said.
"Global initiatives on global health will bring together various digital health initiatives on a common platform. Let's open our innovations for public good. Let us avoid duplication of funding," the prime minister said. "Let us facilitate equitable availability of technology. This initiative will allow countries in the global south to close the gap in healthcare delivery. It will take us one step closer to our goal of achieving universal health coverage (UHC)," he added. He informed the G20 members that India will eradicate tuberculosis (TB) well before the global deadline with the help of people's participation. "We have called upon the people of the country to be Ni-kshay Mitra or Friends for Eradication of TB. Under this, nearly 1 million patients have been adopted by citizens. Now we are on our way to achieve TB elimination well ahead of the global target of 2030," Modi said.
"We must be ready to prevent, prepare and respond to the next health emergency (like COVID-19).

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour'

Security preparations for next month's G20 meet in full swing: Delhi Police

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Security preparations for next month's G20 meet in full swing: Delhi Police

Isro releases visuals of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's Lander

250 exhibitors to showcase solutions at Delhi Machine Tool Expo next week

L-G inaugurates sports complex at Dwarka, thanks PM for 'beautiful gift'

PM cites reports to assert India on cusp of new era of economic prosperity

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Innovation healthcare

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon