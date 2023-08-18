Confirmation

250 exhibitors to showcase solutions at Delhi Machine Tool Expo next week

Both Indian and foreign exhibitors are expected to participate and connect with more than 15,000 visitors that are expected to attend the expo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Over 250 exhibitors are expected to participate and display their technology solutions at Delhi Machine Tool Expo (DMTX 2023) to be held here next week, according to a statement.
The fourth edition of the Delhi Machine Tool Expo (DMTX 2023) organised by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA), will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from August 24-27, 2023, the statement said.
Both Indian and foreign exhibitors are expected to participate and connect with more than 15,000 visitors that are expected to attend the expo.
"The previous edition of the show held in Pragati Maidan in 2017 had evoked a good response from the manufacturing industry. Machine tool manufacturers who participated in the show were able to expand their range," IMTMA President Ravi Raghavan said, adding that he expects DMTX 2023 would help them build on to their earlier success and reach out to many more industries in the northern region of India.
The expo would have pavilions on Metrology Expo (metrology, testing instrument and equipment) and Weld Expo (welding, cutting, and joining).
A special attraction is going to be the pavilion showcasing the futuristic Digital Manufacturing (additive manufacturing and evolving Industry 4.0 concepts) tools and techniques.

Topics : Delhi Defence Expo defence sector

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

