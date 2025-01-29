Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 11:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / As co faces legal challenges, OpenAI chief likely to visit India on Feb 5

As co faces legal challenges, OpenAI chief likely to visit India on Feb 5

OpenAI has said it only uses publicly available data in a manner protected by fair use principles, and has said Indian courts have no jurisdiction to hear the matter

Sam Altman

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft-backed OpenAI's chief Sam Altman is planning to visit India next week, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in what could be his first visit in two years at a time when the company faces legal challenges in the country. 
The sources said Altman has scheduled his trip to New Delhi for Feb. 5. One of the sources said a meeting with government officials was also on the cards. 
But the schedule is not finalised and his plans could still change, the people said. 
OpenAI, India's IT ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office did not respond to requests for comment. 
 
OpenAI has said India is its second-largest market by number of users, after the United States. 

Also Read

Deepseek

DeepSeek was not built for $5 million: Bernstein challenges AI firms' claim

Sam Altman, OpenAI's co-founder Altman

'Not possible to build AI with $10 mn': Sam Altman's old claim resurfaces

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing

What is ChatGPT Gov? OpenAI's new AI tool for built for US government use

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Microsoft probing if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data

Nvidia

Nvidia, energy stocks: DeepSeek AI triggers market sell-off; time to worry?

Altman visited India in 2023 when he met Modi in New Delhi and discussed the potential of AI in boosting India's tech ecosystem.
Since then, OpenAI has faced several legal challenges in India. A lawsuit against it claiming breaches of copyright began last year after local news agency ANI challenged it in a New Delhi court. 
Book publishers and almost a dozen digital media outlets, including those owned by billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, have also since joined the case. 
OpenAI has said it only uses publicly available data in a manner protected by fair use principles, and has said Indian courts have no jurisdiction to hear the matter. 
Separately, a global tech market rout was triggered this week after the emergence of Chinese AI rival DeepSeek.
DeepSeek's AI Assistant has overtaken ChatGPT to become the top-rated free app on Apple's App Store in the United States.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Drought, Heat

Centre approves Rs 3,027 cr for disaster mitigation projects across states

indigo airlines, indigo

Govt asks reasonable airfares for Prayagraj, IndiGo cuts prices by 30-50%

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

Cabinet approves Rs 34,300 crore for National Critical Mineral Mission

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

K'taka govt issues ordinance to assert control over Bengaluru palace land

Isro

Isro creates history with 100th rocket launch; GSLV-F15 carries NVS-02

Topics : OpenAI legal immunity ChatGPT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon