K'taka govt issues ordinance to assert control over Bengaluru palace land

K'taka govt issues ordinance to assert control over Bengaluru palace land

The cabinet had expressed concerns that paying Rs 3,014 crore to acquire 16 acres of land for the development of just two kilometers of road would not be economically beneficial for the state

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

The move follows the state cabinet's decision on January 24 to reject the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the Mysuru royal family for acquiring nearly 16 acres of land within the palace grounds. | File Photo of Karnataka CM: PTI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

The Karnataka government has issued an ordinance to assert its rights over the expansive Bangalore Palace grounds, which spans 472 acres and 16 guntas near Mehkri Circle here.

The move follows the state cabinet's decision on January 24 to reject the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the Mysuru royal family for acquiring nearly 16 acres of land within the palace grounds.

According to the state government, granting TDR for the Bangalore Palace grounds would not be in the best interests of the state.

The cabinet had expressed concerns that paying Rs 3,014 crore to acquire 16 acres of land for the development of just two kilometers of road would not be economically beneficial for the state.

 

The ordinance aims to regulate and determine the utilisation of the land under the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996, which vests ownership of the land with Karnataka. The total value of the entire 472-acre property has been assessed at Rs 11 crore as per the provisions of the Act.

The constitutional validity of the Bangalore Palace Act has been upheld by the Karnataka High Court and there is no stay on the operation of the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996 (Karnataka Act 18 of 1996) by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the appeal, the state government said.

It noted that the Supreme Court directive, on December 10, 2024, in a contempt case to grant transferable development rights in accordance with the prevailing guidance value of the adjoining areas will gravely impact the finances of the state.

The Civil Appeals relating to the constitutional validity of the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996 (Karnataka Act 18 of 1996) are pending consideration of the Apex Court and the grant of the transferable development rights will be an irreversible process, which will have a severe ramification on the state, the ordinance read.

For the purpose of any infrastructure project, the State Government is empowered to utilise any portion of the Bangalore Palace, which is covered by section 4 of the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996 (Karnataka Act 18 of 1996), it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

