Home / India News / Operators of app-based cabs suspend strike in Mumbai for three days

Operators of app-based cabs suspend strike in Mumbai for three days

In the meantime, app-based cabs will charge the rate fixed by the government for the conventional black-and-yellow taxis

cab service, taxi, ola, uber

Representative Image: The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch on Saturday suspended the ongoing strike of drivers of app-based taxis in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra for three days.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 6:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch on Saturday suspended the ongoing strike of drivers of app-based taxis in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra for three days.

Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president of the association, told PTI that the strike, which started on Wednesday, was being suspended till next Tuesday to give time to the Maharashtra government to respond to their demands. "We have only suspended the strike, not called it off. If our demands are not accepted by Tuesday, services will be shut again," he said.

At a meeting with the association's representatives, transport department officials sought time till Tuesday, said Kshirsagar.

 

In the meantime, app-based cabs will charge the rate fixed by the government for the conventional black-and-yellow taxis and not the rate appearing in the apps of cab aggregators (such as Ola or Uber), he said.

He also urged commuters and drivers to use www.onlymeter.in, a fare calculation website based on official government rates, to avoid overcharging. The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch has demanded rationalisation of fares, bringing fares on par with those of the black-and-yellow metered cabs, prohibition of bike taxis, a cap on permits of black-and-yellow cabs and auto rickshaws, formation of a welfare board for drivers of app-based cabs and enactment of the 'Maharashtra Gig Workers' Act' on the lines of other states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

