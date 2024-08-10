Over 1200 personnel of NDRF, Army deployed for relief operation in Wayanad

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) led central government have deployed more than 1200 rescuers of NDRF, Army, Air Force, Navy, Fire services, and Civil Defence, among others for rescue and relief operations at the landslides hit site in Wayanad. Due to incessant and heavy rainfall, major landslides occurred at Mundakki, Chooralmala, Vellarimala Village, in Wayanad on July 30. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp More than 100 ambulances, doctors, and other medical staff were deployed for medical support and treatment.The Indian Army erected a 190-foot Bailey bridge in Wayanad, which has been crucial in facilitating the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances. Remarkably, construction of this bridge was completed in just 71 hours, significantly enhancing the rescue operations by allowing heavy vehicles and machinery to be mobilised to rescue around 200 people stranded due to bridge damage.Till now, a total of 30 persons have been rescued, 520 persons evacuated and 112 dead bodies retrieved by the NDRF rescue teams.An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been constituted by the Central Government to visit the affected areas of the state. The team is visiting the affected areas from August 8 to 10.Centre has always lent a helping hand to Kerala through timely provision of funds to be ready to meet the challenge of disaster. This year, on April 1, the Kerala SDRF account had around Rs 395 crore. The first instalment of the central share of SDRF for the ongoing year, which was over Rs 145.60 crore, was released in advance on July 31.In the last 5 years, a total of around Rs 1200 crore has been released by the BJP-led government as the Centre's share in SDRF out of the total State Disaster Response Fund of Rs 1780 crore.In addition to this, the central government has also released a sum of Rs 445 crore for the State Disaster Mitigation Fund in the last 5 years.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be visiting Wayanad today, to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts following recent landslides in the region.

PM Modi is expected to oversee the rehabilitation efforts in the area to ensure effective support for those affected.

The Prime Minister will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide.

The PM will thereafter chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

According to the district administration, 226 bodies have been recovered and 403 body parts have been found in the disaster-hit place.