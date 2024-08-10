Business Standard
BMW hit-and-run: No traces of alcohol found in Mihir Shah's blood samples

The Worli police arrested the accused Mihir Shah from Virar Fata approximately 58 hours after the incident

Mihir shah

Mihir Shah is the main accused in the Mumbai hit-and-run case (Photo: Instagram)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police have received the forensic report of the main accused Mihir Shah in the Worli hit-and-run case that took place on July 7.
According to the forensic reports received by police on Friday, Mihir Shah's blood samples have tested negative for alcohol. The report indicates that the main accused, Mihir Shah, was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
The Worli police arrested the accused Mihir Shah from Virar Fata approximately 58 hours after the incident. The police stated that by the time of his arrest, about 58 hours after the incident, the alcohol had likely left his body.
After his arrest, Mihir Shah's blood and urine samples were sent for forensic analysis.
However, after his arrest, Mihir underwent a medical examination as per the investigation officers' instructions.
Mihir Shah's blood and urine samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for testing.

The forensic report has come as a major setback for the police. Since the report found no alcohol in Mihir's body, the police have to present this case in court based on circumstantial evidence.
According to the forensic investigation, if Mihir Shah's alcohol report had been positive, it would have made the case easier for the police. However, with the report coming back negative, it presents a significant challenge for them.
Earlier in July this year, Police arrested Rajendra Singh Bidawat and the father of the main accused, Rajesh Shah for their alleged involvement in the Worli hit-and-run case that took place on Sunday (July 7).
On the morning of July 7, in Mumbai's Worli area, a speeding BMW car hit a motorcycle near Atria Mall, resulting in the death of a woman named Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injuries to her husband Pradeep.

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

