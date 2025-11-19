Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over ₹3.25 trn deposited in banks under Sukanya Samriddhi scheme: PM Modi

Over ₹3.25 trn deposited in banks under Sukanya Samriddhi scheme: PM Modi

This is one of the plans of the country in which our daughters get the highest interest rate of 8.2%, said PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said more than four crore accounts have been opened under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme so far and more than ₹3.25 trillion has been deposited in these accounts.

In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba, Modi also said in Indian tradition, cows are considered a symbol of life, prosperity and compassion as they help in the financial, nutritional and social well-being of these families.

"Ten years ago, the Indian government started the Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana for the education and betterment of daughters. This is one of the plans of the country in which our daughters get the highest interest rate of 8.2 per cent. So far, more than four crore accounts have been opened under the Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana. And you will be happy to know that more than Rs 3.25 lakh crores has been deposited in these bank accounts," Modi said.

 

On cow protection, Modi said a few years ago, under the National Gokul Mission, more than 480 cows were distributed in Varanasi and he has the practice of taking back the first calf and give it to another family leading to over 1700 crowns in the temple town.

"In our tradition, 'Gau Mata' (cow) is considered a symbol of life, prosperity and compassion. These cows help in the financial, nutritional and social well-being of these families. The message of prosperity can be seen in every corner of the country and also foreign countries from the protection of the cow mother," he said.

Modi also paid rich tributes to the late spiritual guru Sri Satya Sai Baba, saying his teachings and service continue to guide lakhs of followers across the world.

Modi also released a Rs 100 coin and a set of stamps to commemorate the guru.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anmol Bishnoi

NIA arrests Anmol Bishnoi after gangster brought to India from US

Supreme Court, SC

SC mulls abrogating Talaq-e-Hasan, asks should civilised society permit it

Sridhar Vembu Zoho

Why Sridhar Vembu wants the young generation to marry and have kids early

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

ED arrests Lalu Prasad family aide Amit Katyal in real estate fraud case

Rahul Gandhi

Her courage, patriotism inspire me: Rahul on Indira's birth anniversary

Topics : Narendra Modi welfare schemes Income schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaGemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon