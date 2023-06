Over 30 held as guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

More than 30 private security guards and students were taken into police custody after a clash broke out between them at the state-run Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.

The clash was triggered after security guards allegedly objected to some students smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus, a police spokesperson told PTI.

"An argument broke out between the two sides around 10.30 pm on Sunday and blew into a clash after which 33 people were taken into custody by a police team which reached the spot. The police have received complaints from both sides and the matter is being probed," the police spokesperson said.

Among those detained are private security guards and college students involved in the clash, the official said, adding the exact break-up of the figures was not available immediately.

The matter, which took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area, is being investigated by senior officials and more people could be taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

A video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, purportedly showing some stick-wielding persons smashing two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked outside the hostel whose inmate is heard hurling expletives.

Also Read Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha Liquor of Rs 14 cr sold in Noida ahead of Holi, highest since pandemic 1 child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Noida 2022: Supertech Twin-tower demolition, conflicts in housing societies Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book Telangana tops in environmental performance, KTR hails CSE ranking K'taka CM directs milk federation not to reduce fixed price of procurement Senior leaders get 'factionalism' notice in Alappuzha CPI(M) unit of Kerala World Environment Day: Prez asks people to adopt eco-friendly approach India logs 174 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 3,193