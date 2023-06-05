close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Senior leaders get 'factionalism' notice in Alappuzha CPI(M) unit of Kerala

Their explanations will then be scrutinised in the next state committee meeting of the party and sources in the know of things say that it wouldn't be surprising if a few heads roll

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
CPI(M), CPIM, left, communists, brigade ground

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as CPI(M) 35 senior leaders of Kerala's Kannur district have been served notices over "factionalism" in the party and explanations sought before June 10.

State party secretary M.V.Govindan initiated the action based on the report of the party probe commission headed by senior leader and former State Minister T.P.Ramakrishnan.

The explanations will then be scrutinised in the next state committee meeting of the party and sources in the know of things say that it wouldn't be surprising if a few heads roll.

According to the sources, often billed as the most powerful in the state, the Alappuzha district unit of the party has been facing deep-rooted factionalism and bickering for the past two decades, but of late things are going from bad to worse.

On and off, the party has had problems and it was in this district that the legendary party veteran V.S.Achuthanandan, billed to become the Chief Minister, lost the 1996 polls at the Mararikulam Assembly constituency.

After things were sorted out, a new set of leaders took over with one section aligned behind then State Minister G.Sudhakaran and another State Minister Thomas Issac.

Also Read

China's Communist Party holds memorial meeting for ex-President Jiang Zemin

CPI(M) decides to bring Cheriyan back into cabinet; Cong criticises move

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

BJP scared of Left, Congress electoral understanding in Tripura: Ex-CM

World Environment Day: Prez asks people to adopt eco-friendly approach

India logs 174 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 3,193

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

IAS vs IAS: Ex-DJB CEO accuses special secretary vigilance of harassment

Key litigant to withdraw from Gyanvapi mosque case due to lack of resources

Though for nearly two decades the difference of opinion between the two blew hot and cold, things did not go out of hand, but after the two veteran's now losing grip, the present day rival factions are now headed by State Culture and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian and Alappuzha district CPI-M secretary- R.Nassar, the sources say.

Things took a turn for the worse in the past one year and the best efforts of the top leadership also went in vain. To rein in the situation, Govindan appointed a

two-member Commission to probe the factionalism in the district.

Ramakrishnan's report has indicted none other than the Alappuzha party legislator P.P.Chitharanjan and also Manu C.Pulikan, the closest aide of Cherian and 33 others.

These leaders have now been asked to give their explanation, which will be examined by the next State Committee meeting-highest decision body of the party and the probability of a few heads rolling cannot be ruled out.

--IANS

sg/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CPI(M) Kerala

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon