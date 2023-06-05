close

India logs 174 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 3,193

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,56,681. The case fatality rate was 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:11 AM IST
India logged 174 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 3,193, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The death toll rose to 5,31,882 with two more fatalities, which includes one reconciled by Kerala, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,56,681. The case fatality rate was 1.18 per cent.

So far, India had recorded a total of 4.49 crore (4,49,91,756) Covid cases.

According to the website, as many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine corona

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

