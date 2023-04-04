Over 450,000 cases pending before courts in Assam: State Law Minister

Over 4.5 lakhs cases are still pending in various courts in Assam, state Law Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, adding that the state government is pursuing various measures to resolve them.

Dass made the statement in the Assembly on Tuesday while responding to a query by BJP MLA Chakradhar Gogoi.

According to the minister, overall 4,58,059 cases are pending various courts in Assam. Of them, Kamrup Metropolitan district has the most pending cases (1,06,850), followed by Nagaon and Dhubri districts with 31,101 and 30,385 pending cases respectively.

"With the exception of charges filed for egregious and violent offences, the state administration has decided to withdraw almost one lakh criminal cases where the maximum sentence is three years in prison or a fine, or both," Dass added.

He claimed that the decision will help the courts to focus on serious offences and other matters.

"Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) placed a strong emphasis on increasing the number of dispositions in both pre-litigation and pending cases through lok adalats...," Dass asserted.

Also Read Par panel asks CAT to dispose of cases pending for over 10 yrs on priority Pending court cases near 50 mn, initiatives being taken to expedite: Govt 120 petitions challenging Waqf Act pending before courts, Delhi HC told No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram: Officials East Sikkim district 9th most vulnerable to landslides in India: Report Kolkata-Mumbai highway blocked in Khargpur by OBC body demanding ST status NCERT's scrapping of chapter on Mughals, attempt to change history: Cong India, Bhutan closely coordinate on shared security interests: Kwatra DMRC writes to Centre on Reliance arbitral award high court order: Sources

--IANS

tdr/sha