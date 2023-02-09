JUST IN
Pending court cases near 50 mn, initiatives being taken to expedite: Govt
Indian firms paying an average Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack
Bombay HC paves way for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
Recovery of over Rs 7,000 cr revenue arrears pending: CAG to Kerala govt
Amit Shah to review passing-out parade of IPS probationers on February 11
Guj HC reserves order on whether PM Modi's degree certificate can be shared
Is there pressure on NSE, SEBI to go 'easy' on Adani Group, asks Congress
First G20 meeting of environment, climate groups starts in Bengaluru
NSA Doval meets President Putin in Moscow to discuss strategic partnership
Jyotiraditya Scindia says 14-16 cheetahs to be translocated to India
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Foreign tourist footfall now 75% of pre-pandemic level: Tourism min Reddy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pending court cases near 50 mn, initiatives being taken to expedite: Govt

Pending cases across various courts in country are moving towards the five crore-mark with an over 4.32 crore backlog in subordinate courts, according to data shared by the government in Rajya Sabha

Topics
Law Ministry | Kiren Rijiju | Court cases

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gavel, Law & Order

Pending cases across various courts in the country are moving towards the five crore-mark with an over 4.32 crore backlog in subordinate courts, according to data shared by the government in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In separate written replies, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said as on December 31, 2022, the total pending cases in district and subordinate courts was pegged at over 4.32 crore.

He also said over 69,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court, while there is a backlog of more than 59 lakh cases in the country's 25 high courts.

Citing details available on the Supreme Court website, Rijiju said 69,511 cases were pending in the top court as on February 1.

"There are 59,87,477 cases pending in high courts across the country, as per the information available on National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) on February 1, 2023," he said.

Out of these, 10.30 lakh cases were pending in the Allahabad High Court -- the biggest high court of the country. The Sikkim High Court has the least number of 171 cases.

The total pending cases comes to 4,92,67,373 or over 4.92 crore.

The government, Rijiju said, has taken several initiatives to provide "suitable environment" for expeditious disposal of cases by the judiciary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Law Ministry

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 21:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.