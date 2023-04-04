NCERT's scrapping of chapter on Mughals, attempt to change history: Cong

The decision to drop lessons on Mughal courts from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books is an attempt to change the nation's history, alleged Avinash Pandey, Congress's general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand on Monday.

Boards which use NCERT textbooks which include CBSE are expected to be impacted by the decision.

Uttar Pradesh has announced that government schools will adopt the NCERT's new class 12 history textbooks in which portions about Mughal courts have been removed from this academic session.

As part of its "syllabus rationalisation" exercise last year, the NCERT, citing "overlapping" and "irrelevant" as reasons, dropped certain portions from the syllabus including lessons on Mughal courts from its class 12 textbooks.

Pandey told mediapersons that party senior leader Rahul Gandhi has taken this issue seriously and Congress will oppose the move.

Hitting out at Centre, Pandey said democracy is under threat in the country.

He said the party will launch its Jai Bharat Satyagraha Yatra from Lohardaga tomorrow and will create awareness among masses as to how opposition voices were being shut on raising issues in Parliament.

The Satyagraha Yatra will conclude on April 16, he said.