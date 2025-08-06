Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Over 4K mobile veterinary unit running in India, no expansion planned: Govt

Over 4K mobile veterinary unit running in India, no expansion planned: Govt

The scheme, which was launched during 2021-22, became fully functional by FY 2023-24 and hence no mid-term review could be done for MVUs, he added

The mobile veterinary units are operational in 29 states and union territories. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

The government on Wednesday said as many as 4,019 Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) have been made operational in 29 states and union territories since their launch in 2021-22.

"Presently, there is no plan at present to expand the MVU programme beyond the existing states and union territories," Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel, in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The mobile veterinary units are operational in 29 states and union territories.

"So far, 91.56 lakh farmers have benefited and 1.90 crore animals have been treated with the help of MVUs," he said.

 

The scheme, which was launched during 2021-22, became fully functional by FY 2023-24 and hence no mid-term review could be done for MVUs, he added.

Topics : Animal husbandry Animals Healthcare sector

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

