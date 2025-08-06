Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in 2018 defamation case over remarks on Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi appeared before Chaibasa court as directed by Jharkhand HC; granted bail in defamation case over 2018 rally remarks allegedly targeting Amit Shah

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on Wednesday by the MP-MLA court in Jharkhand's Chaibasa in a defamation case. The case was related to his alleged remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a political rally held in 2018.
 
“Rahul Gandhi ji appeared before the court as per the direction from the Jharkhand High Court. He had sought bail, which was granted. We will now take the process ahead,” said the Congress MP’s counsel.
 
Earlier on June 2, the Congress leader had approached the Jharkhand High Court, challenging a special court’s order that required him to appear on June 26. On June 10, his lawyer told the high court that Gandhi would not be able to appear on that date. A request was made to allow August 6 instead. The high court accepted this request and allowed him to appear on the new date.   
 
 

What was the case against Rahul Gandhi?

 
The defamation case was filed by a person named Pratap Kumar. He accused Rahul Gandhi of making statements at a rally in 2018 that were defamatory and meant to damage Amit Shah’s public image. The complaint was submitted to the court of the magistrate in Chaibasa.

Rahul Gandhi had reached Jharkhand a day earlier to attend the funeral of former chief minister and senior tribal leader Shibu Soren. The funeral took place at Soren’s ancestral village, Nemra, in Ramgarh district.
 

SC pulls up Rahul Gandhi over China remarks

 
The Supreme Court on Monday criticised Gandhi over his public remarks alleging that China had occupied 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory.   
  A Bench of the apex court questioned Gandhi’s comments, saying, “If you are a true Indian, you will not say these things.” The court further advised him to raise such concerns in Parliament rather than making statements on social media.  
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

