Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Uttarkashi floods: Death toll reaches 5, 11 soldiers missing | Top updates

Uttarkashi floods: Death toll reaches 5, 11 soldiers missing | Top updates

Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Uttarkashi's Dharali village; 5 dead, 11 soldiers missing. Around 150 rescued as roads, including NH-34, damaged

cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst

Restoration work underway following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Uttarkashi Gangotri Highway. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The death toll from the cloudburst and flash floods that hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district climbed to five on Wednesday. Over 150 people have been rescued so far, while more than 60 remain missing — including 11 army personnel — as search and rescue operations continue in rough terrain and poor weather.
 
Deputy Inspector General (Operations) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mohsen Shahedi, told news agency PTI that three teams are on their way to the affected Dharali village. However, their movement has been delayed due to a landslide blocking the Rishikesh-Uttarkashi highway.
 
He added that rescue teams have managed to evacuate around 150 people so far.
 
 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks EC for details of 6.5 mn deleted voters in Bihar draft rolls

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 24,600; SMIDs slip; Zinka Logistics up 14%

Airbus

Airbus appoints Jrgen Westermeier as President, MD for India, South Asia

Bajaj Auto, bike, KTM

Bajaj Auto Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 13.84% to Rs 2,210.44 crore

Stock market

Godawari Power & Ispat shares plunge 6% post Q1 earnings; details here

  Uttarkashi floods: Difficult terrain, bad weather hinder relief efforts

 
Shahedi also said that two NDRF teams are still waiting to be airlifted from Dehradun due to ongoing bad weather. "A lake has formed in the higher area, but the situation is stable as the water level is receding," he added.
 
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said that 413 pilgrims stuck on the Kinner Kailash Yatra route have been successfully rescued using rope-based crossing methods after parts of the trekking path were washed away. 
 

  NH-34 severely damaged, BRO begins repair

 
Continuous rainfall has damaged sections of National Highway 34 between Uttarkashi and Gangotri. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reported that a 100-metre road section at Papadgad was swept away, with large amounts of debris blocking access near Dharali. Despite difficult conditions, BRO teams are working to restore road connectivity.   
 

CM Dhami conducts aerial survey; PM Modi reviews relief efforts

 
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a disaster management meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre to review the situation. He also visited the Joshiyada helipad in Uttarkashi and conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas. 
 
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Dhami over the phone and inquired about the situation. According to an official release, PM Modi assured full support from the central government. "All agencies are working in coordination to provide fast relief to affected people," CM Dhami told the Prime Minister.
 
“Despite challenges like damaged roads and bridges, our teams are carrying out rescue operations. The Disaster Operations Station in Dehradun is working 24x7. I thank PM Modi for the continuous support,” said CM Dhami.
 
“Food packets and medical teams are prepared. Electricity restoration work is also underway. We are facing network issues in Dharali but efforts are ongoing,” he added.
 

Uttarkashi floods: Ground forces, helicopters deployed for rescue

 
Teams from the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers are involved in large-scale rescue efforts. DIG Shahedi said teams stationed at Pant Nagar, Gauchar, and Joshimath are on standby, ready to be deployed as soon as conditions allow.
 
Indian Army helicopters, including MI-17 and Chinook, have been deployed to aid in air surveillance and rescue, PTI reported.

Leaders call for preventive action

 
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the Uttarkashi incident "extremely tragic" and stressed the need for long-term planning. “Every year, whether it’s Himachal, Uttarakhand, or Wayanad, we are witnessing such disasters. We need a comprehensive strategy for prevention. In Wayanad, we saw how the administration and political parties came together to plan early evacuation,” she said inside Parliament complex. “If we can do it there, why not everywhere?” she added.
 
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav echoed the concern, urging action in line with socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia’s call to save the Himalayas. “The entire hill region is repeatedly witnessing such destruction. We all need to work together,” he said.
 
Uttarakhand BJP Chief Mahendra Bhatt said the incident, caused by heavy rain, was shocking and assured that the Centre is closely monitoring the situation.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

ITBP

ITBP rescues 413 pilgrims after flash flood on Kinner Kailash Yatra route

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in 2018 defamation case over remarks on Amit Shah

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

CJI Gavai bars senior lawyers from listing cases for urgent hearing

One body retrieved in Uttarkashi's flood-hit Dharali; Modi speaks to Dhami

One body retrieved in Uttarkashi's flood-hit Dharali; Modi speaks to Dhami

explosion, blast, Gujarat, factory

Two killed, 3 injured in blast at oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali

Topics : Uttarkhand Floods BS Web Reports ITBP NDRF rescue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon