Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.44%)
64965.27 -287.07
Nifty (-0.48%)
19293.80 -92.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.35%)
5418.45 -19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.71%)
38515.10 -273.90
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44307.40 -188.80
Heatmap

Over 50 people rescued, bridge connecting Baddi-Pinjaur washed away in HP

Over 50 people were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district following a cloudburst and have been rescued by the NDRF, officials said on Friday

Image

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 50 people were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district following a cloudburst and have been rescued by the NDRF, officials said on Friday.
The cloudburst took place in Shehnu Gouni village on Thursday and also triggered a landslide that blocked roads at many places.
A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) travelled 15 km on foot to rescue the stranded people, including 15 children, and shift them to safe places, the officials said.
In another rain-related incident, the Maranwala bridge in Baddi connecting industrial Baddi area and Pinjaur collapsed on Friday following heavy flow of water in Balad river due to recent rains.
No loss of life was reported in the incident, officials said.
"The Maranwala Bridge has been washed away and traffic has been diverted through Kalka-Kalujhanda-Barotiwala road," Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Mohit Chawala told PTI.

Also Read

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Ladakh; no loss of life reported

SDRF rescues people stranded due to waterlogging in U'khand's Laksar

Centre approves release of Rs 200 cr to rain-battered Himachal Pradesh

Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport

After Chandrayaan-3 landing, Hindi filmmakers race to register film titles

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

PM Modi lands in Greece for first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

Railways to prepare fresh proposal for Hubli-Ankola railway line in K'taka

Security forces recover firearms, ammunition during search ops in Manipur

Heavy rains in the state have led to closure of 709 roads.
So far 242 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 24 till August 24 and the Public Works Department (PWD) alone has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 2,829 crores.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh Indian monsoon rains NDRF

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesWorld Athletics 2023Stocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance Retail VenturesNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieICSI CS Result 2023HP Dragonfly G4 ReviewShoppers Stop Share Price

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPOTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Railways to prepare fresh proposal for Hubli-Ankola railway line in K'takaLIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's GoyalIndia's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon