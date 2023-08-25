Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.44%)
64965.27 -287.07
Nifty (-0.48%)
19293.80 -92.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.35%)
5418.45 -19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.71%)
38515.10 -273.90
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44307.40 -188.80
Heatmap

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Tirkey alleged that Marandi had used derogatory remarks against Soren's family for his political benefits and that has hurt Soren's as well as the 'tribals' sentiments

babulal marandi

babulal marandi

ANI Politics
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An FIR has been registered against Jharkhand BJP state president Babulal Marandi at Kanke police station in Ranchi on August 23 for allegedly using derogatory remarks for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family.
The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha worker named Sonu Tirkey alleging that Marandi used defamatory remarks against Hemant Soren and his father Shibu Soren, chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in a speech published on a Facebook page on August 16.
Tirkey alleged that Marandi had used derogatory remarks against Soren's family for his political benefits and that has hurt Soren's as well as the 'tribals' sentiments.
The FIR was registered under Sections 500 (defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 504(2) (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.
Marandi, in his speeches made during the yatra, which he commenced on August 17 from the CM's constituency of Barhait, attacked the father-son duo and the JMM-Congress-RJD government in the state, alleging it "promoted nothing but loot and corruption".
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month appointed former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi as president of its Jharkhand unit.

Also Read

Jharkhand BJP to stage agitation against Soren government on April 11

Jharkhand Govt to support KISS-like institute for tribals: Hemant Soren

BJP's gherao programme: Prohibitory orders clamped near J'khand Secretariat

J'khand: Union min, ex-CMs among 41 BJP members booked for Sec144 violation

FIR against Union Minister Arjun Munda, 40 others over protest in Ranchi

PM Modi lands in Greece for first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

Railways to prepare fresh proposal for Hubli-Ankola railway line in K'taka

Security forces recover firearms, ammunition during search ops in Manipur

Railways constitutes 4-member committee to probe bridge collapse in Mizoram

AAP MP Sanjay Singh misses Parliament Privileges Committee deadline

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesWorld Athletics 2023Stocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance Retail VenturesNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieICSI CS Result 2023HP Dragonfly G4 ReviewShoppers Stop Share Price

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPOTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Railways to prepare fresh proposal for Hubli-Ankola railway line in K'takaLIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's GoyalIndia's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon