Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

An FIR has been registered against Jharkhand BJP state president Babulal Marandi at Kanke police station in Ranchi on August 23 for allegedly using derogatory remarks for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha worker named Sonu Tirkey alleging that Marandi used defamatory remarks against Hemant Soren and his father Shibu Soren, chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in a speech published on a Facebook page on August 16.

Tirkey alleged that Marandi had used derogatory remarks against Soren's family for his political benefits and that has hurt Soren's as well as the 'tribals' sentiments.

The FIR was registered under Sections 500 (defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 504(2) (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Marandi, in his speeches made during the yatra, which he commenced on August 17 from the CM's constituency of Barhait, attacked the father-son duo and the JMM-Congress-RJD government in the state, alleging it "promoted nothing but loot and corruption".

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month appointed former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi as president of its Jharkhand unit.

