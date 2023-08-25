Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.73%)
64773.37 -478.97
Nifty (-0.53%)
19284.40 -102.30
Nifty Smallcap (-0.06%)
5434.45 -3.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.29%)
38675.35 -113.65
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
44249.75 -246.45
Heatmap

Security forces recover firearms, ammunition during search ops in Manipur

Security forces recovered four firearms, 38 ammunition and eight bombs from Manipur's Imphal East and Imphal West districts during search operations, police said.

CRPF

CRPF (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Security forces recovered four firearms, 38 ammunition and eight bombs from Manipur's Imphal East and Imphal West districts during search operations, police said.
Search operations were conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Thoubal districts during which security forces recovered firearms, ammunition and bombs, a statement issued by the Manipur Police Control Room said on Thursday night.
The statement said "during the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was tense with sporadic incidents of congregation of protestors."

A total of 123 'nakas' (checkpoints) were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and valley and police detained 1,581 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state, the statement said.
The statement appealed to the general public not to believe in rumours and to be wary of false videos. Any circulation of unfounded videos may be confirmed from the rumour-free number - 9233522822- of the Central control room. It also appealed to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately.

Also Read

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Torch rally in Imphal Valley demands special session of Manipur assembly

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Manipur violence: Mob sets ablaze two vehicles in Imphal, firing reported

Dropbox set up in Imphal valley to deposit snatched weapons anonymously

Railways constitutes 4-member committee to probe bridge collapse in Mizoram

AAP MP Sanjay Singh misses Parliament Privileges Committee deadline

LIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Bengal governor approaches Isro for tech to curb ragging on campuses

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CISF CRPF border security force Manipur govt

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon