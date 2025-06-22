NIA arrests 2 in Pahalgam for harbouring terrorists who attacked tourists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men in Jammu and Kashmir for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, reported news agency ANI.
In a statement, the NIA said the two men are locals of Pahalgam. They have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park.
"They have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)," probe agency said. On April 22, a group of terrorists ambushed tourists holidaying in the scenic meadows of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people. The Resistance Front, a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident led to a major diplomatic escalation between India and Pakistan, with both sides suspending visa services and downgrading diplomatic presence in each other's capitals. India also suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, which governs water-sharing between the two nations. Pakistan, on the other hand, announced the suspension of all bilateral treaties with India, including the 1972 Simla Agreement, which governs the ceasefire line in Kashmir. On May 7, India launched precision air strikes targeting nine terror launchpad in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke. Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the strikes resulted in killing of at least 100 terrorists, the government said.