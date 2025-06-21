Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DGCA seeks audit and inspection records of Air India from 2024: Report

DGCA seeks audit and inspection records of Air India from 2024: Report

The data has been sought on planned and unplanned inspections, audit, cockpit/ enroute, station facility, ramp and cabin inspection among others, as per the communication

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has asked flight operations inspectors to provide details of all inspections and audits conducted for Air India since 2024, sources said on Saturday.

The details on the findings of the inspections and audits will have to be submitted by Sunday, they said.

In an e-mailed communication, which came a day after the regulator issued a show-cause notice to the airline for flight duty time limitations (FDTL) violation, and also ordered removal of the airline's three senior officials from their respective roles for certain lapses, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought these details for 2024 and 2025 (to date), the sources said.

 

The data has been sought on planned and unplanned inspections, audit, cockpit/ enroute, station facility, ramp and cabin inspection among others, as per the communication.

The Tata Group airline has been facing intense scrutiny since one of its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on June 12, killing over 270 people on board and on the ground.

The inspection and audit details sought by the safety regulator include findings on ramp and cabin, among others.

Topics : DGCA Air India ahmedabad plane crash

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

