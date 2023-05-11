close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Two more aircraft lessors move NCLAT against Go First's insolvency

Ireland-based GY Aviation is the largest lessor of Go First with 9 aircraft, while SFV Aircraft Holdings has leased out one aircraft to the Wadia group-owned company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Go First

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two more aircraft lessors -- GY Aviation and SFV Aircraft Holding -- on Thursday moved appellate tribunal NCLAT against the order passed by the NCLT allowing Go First's voluntary plea to initiate insolvency proceedings.

SMBC Aviation Capital, which is one of the world's largest aircraft leasing companies, already moved NCLAT on Wednesday, hours after the Delhi-based Principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Go First's plea to initiate the insolvency resolution process against the airline.

Ireland-based GY Aviation is the largest lessor of Go First with 9 aircraft, while SFV Aircraft Holdings has leased out one aircraft to the Wadia group-owned company.

SMBC Aviation Capital has 5 aircraft on lease with Go First.

Now the total number of lessors before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against Go First's insolvency has become three.

The NCLAT on Thursday heard the petition of SMBC Aviation Capital.

Also Read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Lessors seek deregistration of 23 Go First planes to secure their assets

L-G bound by aid and advice of council of ministers of Delhi govt: SC

Startups must look for biz opportunities in mining sector: Mines Secretary

Sachin Pilot steps up pressure on Cong, begins 5-day yatra over corruption

Govt working to bring ecommerce policy, rules under consumer protection act

Jaishankar receives Shashi Shekhar's book based on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

The matter was partly heard and a two-member bench would continue its hearing over SMBC Aviation Capital's petition on Friday.

NCLT has appointed an interim resolution professional (IRP) while suspending the board and putting a moratorium on the debt-ridden company's financial obligations.

During the hearing at NCLT last week, several aircraft lessors had opposed Go First's voluntary insolvency plea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code NCLAT aircraft

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Two more aircraft lessors move NCLAT against Go First's insolvency

Go First
2 min read

Sachin Pilot steps up pressure on Cong, begins 5-day yatra over corruption

Sachin Pilot
3 min read

Govt working to bring ecommerce policy, rules under consumer protection act

ecommerce
3 min read

Gillette India profit rises 48% in March quarter, revenue up 9.3%

Gillette
2 min read

HNIs preferring fixed deposits over debt mutual funds, says report

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

LIVE: Supreme Court nullifies Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

Income tax
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon