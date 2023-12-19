Sensex (    %)
                        
Parl security breach: Accused created 7-8 member WhatsApp group to plan

Police will now seek the help of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to retrieve the email through the reissued SIM card. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats on a new device without cloud backup

Dec 19 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

The Parliament security breach accused had created a WhatsApp group having a total of 7-8 members where they planned their strategy, according to sources. The accused shared the entire conspiracy to enter the Parliament building through this WhatsApp group.
Later the accused connected the Signal app through WhatsApp, thereby changing the platform for communication purposes. Sources said a special cell of Delhi Police is in touch with all the numbers who were part of the said social media group.

They were also investigating whether some outside elements were involved in this social media group. Separately, Delhi Police is now trying to reissue the SIM card destroyed by the accused so that they can access the email used by the former. Sources say it appears that the accused were aware of the data being stored on the cloud, and probably would have deleted it from there itself.

Police will now seek the help of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to retrieve the email through the reissued SIM card. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside the Parliament, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell last week. Following the Incident, Delhi Police later in the last week had also arrested two more persons namely Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in the case.

According to sources, to unearth more details in the case, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had formed six teams that will go to the locations linked with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana.
The investigation also revealed that two pairs of shoes were made on special order in Lucknow, as the accused discovered that shoes do not get checked in Parliament and this can be an easy way to carry the smoke canister inside the parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

