Parliament breach update: Accused agree to submit to polygraph, narco test

The six individuals arrested in connection with the security breach in the new Parliament building on December 13 will remain in police custody for eight more days for questioning. Among the accused, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan consented to polygraph, narco analysis, and brain mapping, while Neelam Azad has refused the polygraph test.

Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam Azad, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat, were supposed to be held in police custody till January 5. Delhi's Patiala House Court, however, granted eight additional days for police to continue probing for their motives behind the security breach.

According to sources cited by PTI, Azad and Manoranjan are being held at the office of the Special Cell's Counter Intelligence Unit in New Friends Colony, while the remaining four are at different units of the Special Cell. Separate teams are also conducting the interrogations.

What happened during the Parliament security breach?

On December 13, Sharma and Manoranjan jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and released yellow smoke while shouting slogans before being overpowered. Simultaneously, Shinde and Azad sprayed coloured smoke outside the Parliament premises.

During the first interrogation, the accused stated that the group aimed to convey a message to the government, expressing discontent with issues like the farmers' protest, ethnic conflicts in Manipur, and unemployment.

Moreover, they had all connected through social media by joining a "Bhagat Singh fan page" on Facebook and planned an act to draw attention to their concerns.

The security breach in the Parliament coincided with the Parliament attack in 2001, raising serious concerns regarding the safety of the new building ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Despite the motives confessed by the group, investigators suspect external funding and a potential handler's involvement. All six face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including sections related to terrorist acts, conspiracy, trespass, and obstruction of public officials.

The ongoing face-to-face questioning aims to corroborate events and establish the role of each accused in what appeared to be a well-planned attack on the Parliament.

(With agency inputs)

