The Parliament witnessed a major security breach on Wednesday when two unidentified men jumped from the visitor's gallery of the Lok Sabha with what looked like gas canisters. The House was adjourned following this breach. The incident happened when Khagen Murmu, a BJP member of Parliament from Maldaha (West Bengal), was speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said that the men hurled something like a gas canister which emitted a gas inside the House.

#WATCH | An unidentified man jumps from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned. pic.twitter.com/Fas1LQyaO4 December 13, 2023

Chowdhury said, "Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 (Parliament attack)."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "Suddenly, two young men, around 20 years old, jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hands. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on December 13, the day when the Parliament was attacked in 2001."

S Senthilkumar, DMK leader and a member of the Parliament for Dharmapuri parliamentary constituency, said that the two men started advancing and rushing towards the well of the House and lighted up smoke sticks.





Security was compromised.???? Two persons jumped from the Loksabha visitors gallery into the Loksabha house while proceedings were going on during zero hour.They started advancing and rushing towards the well of the house and they lighted up smoke sticks.Security was compromised.????

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav said, "All those who come here, be it visitors or reporters, don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is a complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha..."

#WATCH | Delhi: Two protestors, a man and a woman have been detained by Police in front of Transport Bhawan who were protesting with colour smoke. The incident took place outside the Parliament: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/EZAdULMliz December 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi Police also detained a man and a woman in front of Transport Bhawan. They were protesting using coloured smoke.



Earlier, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had issued another threat to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13, reminding everyone of the terror witnessed by the country two decades earlier.



The Delhi police said that the Incident is being verified.