Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

The Delhi police on Wednesday night detained Bengaluru techie from his home in Bagalkot in connection with the massive security breach in Parliament on December 13

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An engineer from Karnataka's Bagalkot, known to be the son of a retired police officer and a friend of  Parliament intruder Manoranjan D, was detained by the Delhi Police on Wednesday night from his home in Bagalkote.

The Delhi police officials detained him in connection with the massive security breach in Parliament on December 13, and he is being brought to the national capital.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Saikrishna Jagali is a friend of Manoranjan D, one of the two intruders who entered the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and set off coloured smoke. Manoranjan is among the four accused in the case, who now face charges under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Sources said that Saikrishna and Manoranjan were batchmates at a Bengaluru engineering college. During interrogation, Manoranjan had named Saikrishna.

ALSO READ: Parliament security breach: Delhi Police recover pieces of burnt phone

After the Delhi police detained him, Saikrishna's sister, Spanda, said that he "did no wrong". "It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was questioned. We have fully cooperated in this inquiry. Saikrishna has done nothing wrong. He and Manoranjan were roommates. Now my brother works from home."

A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament on December 13, which also marked the 22nd anniversary of the attack on the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Following their arrest, the accused told the police that their objective was to draw attention to the Manipur unrest, unemployment, and farmers' issues. The arrested accused include Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma, who trespassed into the Lok Sabha; Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad, who used smoke canisters outside the Parliament; Lalit Jha, who is believed to be the mastermind of the security breach incident; and Mahesh Kumawat, a co-conspirator. 

Also Read

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Watch: Parliamentarians thrash intruder who breached Lok Sabha security

No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

No jobs and a bleak future: Has the political class failed India's youth?

Centre may set up regulator for healthcare to expand insurance coverage

3 deaths, 300 fresh Covid cases in Kerala; active cases in state at 2,341

Winter Session: 3 new Bills to replace criminal laws to be placed before RS

India reaffirms unwavering commitment to Afghan people: Kamboj tells UNSC

LIVE: CM Arvind Kejriwal replies to ED, says summons politically motivated

Topics : Om Birla Amit Shah Member of Parliament Parliament attacks Parliament Lok Sabha Lok Sabha MPs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsINOX IndiaBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon