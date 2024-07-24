Parliament LIVE: Oppn MPs protest against Union Budget 2024 in Parliament
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha news: Catch all the news updates related to the developments in the Parliament here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament LIVE news: INDIA bloc MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday over the alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget. Besides Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, several MPs of the Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, DMK and the Left joined the protest held on the steps leading up to the Makar Dwar of Parliament.
The decision to stage a protest was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties at the 10 Rajaji Marg residence of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh were also present in the meeting. "The concept of a budget has already been destroyed by this year's Union Budget. They have completely discriminated against most of the states. So general sentiment of the INDIA bloc meeting was we have to protest against this," Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.
Later, in a post on X, Venugopal said, "The Union Budget presented today was extremely discriminatory and dangerous, which completely goes against the principles of federalism and fairness that the Union Government must follow." In protest, Congress chief ministers will be boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27. The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Union Budget 2024-25, accusing the Finance Minister of making hollow promises.
11:24 AM
Everyone is disappointed with budget except two persons, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu: AAP's Raghav Chadha
"Almost everyone is disappointed with this budget except two persons, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. All the economic reports conclude that income is not rising but the prices are rising in the country. The government has paralysed the investors of the nation. This budget has angered all sections of society. The penalising provisions brought in this budget should be ended, " AAP MP Raghav Chada said.
11:14 AM
INDIA bloc MPs protest over 'discrimination' against opposition-ruled states in Union Budget
INDIA bloc MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday over the alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget.
11:01 AM
Kerala MPs protest inside Parliament premises alleging discrimination towards the state in Union Budget 2024
10:48 AM
INDIA bloc MPs to protest in Parliament against Union Budget 2024
The INDIA bloc MPs will hold a protest in the Parliament on July 24, against the Union Budget, presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The opposition parties have alleged Union Budget 2024 to be a "discriminatory budget".
First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 10:57 AM IST