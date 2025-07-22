Parliament LIVE updates: Manickam Tagore submits adjournment notice to discuss Bihar SIR
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation at the outset caught many off guard. Catch all the developments related to the proceedings in the Parliament here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament LIVE news: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down from his position on Monday night, citing health concerns and the necessity to adhere to medical advice. His resignation, submitted to the President of India, was made under Article 67(a) of the Indian Constitution. In his resignation letter, Dhankhar conveyed his “deepest gratitude” to the President for her “unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.”
He also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers.
With the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, an election for the Vice President’s post is now imminent. Both the ruling BJP and the INDIA bloc are expected to begin scouting for potential candidates, though the numbers currently favour the ruling party, placing the opposition at a disadvantage.
The Monsoon session of Parliament opened contentiously on Monday, with the opposition repeatedly forcing adjournments in the Lok Sabha. Their demands included an urgent debate on Operation Sindoor and other pressing matters. Simultaneously, proceedings began in both Houses concerning the proposed removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, following the discovery of burnt bundles of cash at his residence.
A removal notice bearing the signatures of 63 opposition members was submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, while a parallel notice backed by 152 MPs — including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi — was handed to the Lok Sabha Speaker, marking a rare bipartisan initiative.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion on electoral roll concerns in Bihar
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar.
First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:57 AM IST