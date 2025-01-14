Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu, no one injured; traffic restored

Passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu, no one injured; traffic restored

No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours, the official said adding the cause of derailment would be known only following completion of an inquiry

train

No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours. | Representational

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A coach of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train bound for Puducherry derailed near Villupuram on Tuesday, an official said and a major accident was averted as the loco pilot noticed it and quickly halted the train.

No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours, the official said adding the cause of derailment would be known only following completion of an inquiry, which has been ordered.

When the Villupuram-Puducherry train with approximately 500 passengers, soon after its departure from Villupuram at 5.25 am, was crossing a curve, a coach derailed and the loco pilot swiftly stopped the train.

 

The derailment led to disruption of train services in the Villupuram route till 8.30 am. The Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU is a short distance train covering about 38 km.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

People fly kites on the eve of Makar Sakranti festival, in Mumbai

Makar Sankranti 2025: What is the importance of flying kites on this day?

UCC, Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand UCC by Jan 26: New rules for live-in and marriages explained

Wildfires, Wild fire, fires, California, Los Angeles

LIVE news: Los Angeles braces for strong winds amid raging fires, death toll likely to rise

Railway introduces special trains ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

Railway introduces special trains ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, details inside

Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj Railways has special action plan for Makar Sankranti

Topics : Train Derailment Chennai Tamil Nadu Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon