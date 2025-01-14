LIVE news: Los Angeles braces for strong winds amid raging fires, death toll likely to rise
BS Web Team New Delhi
Firefighters are bracing for high winds as the Santa Ana winds are expected to return and further fuel the two wildfires that have already turned entire neighbourhoods to ashes. The death count is expected to rise with at least 24 people losing thier lives to the wildfires that have ripped through Los Angeles city in California.
US and Arab mediators made significant progress overnight toward brokering a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the release of scores of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but a deal hasn't been reached yet, officials said on Monday. Four officials acknowledged that progress has been made and said the coming days would be critical for ending more than 15 months of fighting that has destabilised the Middle East. A US official briefed on the negotiations said all sides are "closer than we've ever been but it could still fall apart". Two other officials, including one associated with Hamas, said there were still a number of hurdles. On several occasions over the past year, US leaders have said they were on the verge of reaching a deal, only to have talks stall.
After the Maharashtra government formed the new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, BJP leader Dhas Suresh said no officer from Beed would be included in the new SIT. "A new SIT has been formed after the family raised questions on some people of the earlier SIT which was headed by Basavaraj Teli and 9 other people were part of it. The current SIT will have 6 people headed by Basavaraj Teli. No officer from Beed will be included in the SIT," Dhas told reporters.
9:39 AM
Top aide of impeached South Korean president pleads for investigators to halt detention efforts
The top aide of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol pleaded with law enforcement on Tuesday to abandon their efforts to detain him over last month's martial law imposition, as authorities prepared a second attempt to take him into custody. The presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk said Yoon could instead be questioned at a “third site” or at his residence and claimed that the anti-corruption agency and police were trying to drag him out like he was a member of a “South American drug cartel.”
9:31 AM
V Narayanan assumes charge as new ISRO chief, succeeding S Somanath
V Narayanan has assumed charge as the chairman of ISRO, replacing S Somanath, the Space Agency said. Prior to this, Narayanan served as the Director of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), a key facility responsible for the development of propulsion systems for launch vehicles and spacecraft.
9:09 AM
Atal Setu sees average daily traffic of 22,689 vehicles in 1 year, below initial estimates
India's longest sea bridge Atal Setu, inaugurated a year ago, recorded an average traffic of fewer than 23,000 vehicles per day, lower than the initiation projections of handling more than 56,000 vehicles daily. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the nearly 22-km-long bridge, which connects Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai, on January 12, 2024.
