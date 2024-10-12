Business Standard
Passengers of hit express train sent to Darbhanga by spl train: Railways

Train No.12578 Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express met with an accident around 8.30 pm on October 11 and passengers were transported by buses to Ponneri and then to Chennai Central by 2 EMU specials

Express train rams into stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, several feared injured: Railway police

Seven to eight people have suffered injuries, and there are no casualties, Railways said |Photo Credit: @UpdatesChennai

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Passengers stranded due to the Darbhanga Bagmati express meeting with an accident at Kavaraipettai near here left for Dharbanga by a special train on Saturday, the southern railway said.

The Train No.12578 Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express met with an accident around 8.30 pm on October 11 and the passengers were transported by buses to Ponneri and then to Chennai Central by two EMU specials, the railway said.

"After all the passengers arrived, they were boarded onto the passenger special towards Darbhanga, via Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur," a release here said.

The passengers were provided with food packets and water and the special train left at 4.45 am, it said.

 

"It was not supposed to stop here (Kavarapettai station), so it was to pass through it. After leaving Chennai, green signals were given for this train. The driver was following the signals correctly, but the train should have taken the main line. Instead, it took the loop line at the switch, which is where the error occurred," R N Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, said.

The reasons for this were a matter of investigation. Seven to eight people have suffered injuries, and there are no casualties, Singh told reporters.

Meanwhile, the southern railway has rescheduled all trains passing through this section.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

