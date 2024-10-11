Business Standard
Home / India News / Express train rams into a stationary one in Tamil Nadu; several injured

Express train rams into a stationary one in Tamil Nadu; several injured

At least two coaches have derailed and rescue teams and ambulances have rushed to the spot, police added

Express train rams into stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, several feared injured: Railway police

Photo Credit: @UpdatesChennai

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An express train rammed into a stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu and several passengers are feared injured, police said.

A fire broke out quickly near a coach and only sketchy information is available right now on the accident, railway police said. At least two coaches have derailed and rescue teams and ambulances have rushed to the spot, police added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

When contacted to seek information on the mishap, railway officials did not answer phone calls. Kavarapettai is near Chennai.


Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Holding talks with states, police to prevent train sabotage bids: Vaishnaw

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Kavach rail safety system passes trial, set for nationwide rollout by 2030

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Will probe cause of rail accidents, conspiracy will not last long: Shah

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Ashwini Vaishnaw issues stern warning amid rise in train derailment efforts

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

NCDRC reduces train accident compensation from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 3.2 lakh

Topics : Train Accident Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon