close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Personnel fired on in Imphal East; curfew relaxed in 11 districts

Firing by militants in Imphal left one Assam Rifles personnel injured, while life in the northeastern state continued to limp back to normal elsewhere with curfew being relaxed in 11 districts

Press Trust of India Imphal
Manipur Protests

Manipur Protests

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Firing by unknown militants in Manipur's Imphal East district left one Assam Rifles personnel injured on Wednesday, while life in the violence-hit northeastern state continued to limp back to normal elsewhere with curfew being relaxed in 11 districts.

People sheltered in temporary camps also started returning home, a defence official said.

At least 60 people were killed and over 30,000 rendered homeless in rioting which engulfed the northeastern state late week. Of those who had to leave their homes, 26,000 have been evacuated outside their districts while 4,000 remained in relief camps close to their homes, Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh said.

Soldiers on area domination were fired on by unknown people at 11 am at Dolaithabi area of Imphal East district, Spear Corps of the Army said.

After firing a few rounds, miscreants ran away. One Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds. He is currently under treatment, it said in a tweet.

A total of 128 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles continued flag marches in the affected areas and undertook round-the-clock aerial surveillance using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Growth in working-age population calls for more jobs: RBI Deputy Guv Patra

Hindu College suspends 25 students for protests, 15 for 'financial fraud'

Ensuring flow of Yamuna water to Delhi, no illegal blockades: Haryana to HC

BASF net profit falls 45% YoY to Rs 82.39 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Country's health service undergoing rapid transformation: PM Modi

"The Indian Army along with Assam Rifles have significantly re-engineered the security architecture and numerous resources have been infused in Manipur, especially in the backdrop of the prevailing security situation," a statement issued by the Defence PRO said.

Stranded people are now returning homes and getting reunited with their loved ones, it said.

Curfew was relaxed in 11 districts including Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Jiribam for six hours from 5 am, officials said.

The Army is undertaking surveillance of areas not only in the hinterland but also along the India-Myanmar Border.

Round-the-clock surveillance through Unmanned Aerial Vehicles with specific tasking, employment of MI-17 and Cheetah helicopters of Indian Air Force and Army and numerous foot patrols and flag marches to restore the confidence of locals on ground are being resorted to," the defence statement said.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles said the force has evacuated 1,229 people of Nagaland, who have been stranded in Manipur which has been shaken by violence since last week.

These people include 47 Konyak tribe women from Yairipok in Thoubal district. They are workers at a veneer factory there.

Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) Maj Gen Vikas Lakhera said in Kohima that most of the stranded people of Nagaland have been rescued.

He said that though no more calls were received on the helpline numbers, the lines are still open for those requiring help.

Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The army also urged people not to fall for "malicious attempts to disturb harmony through manipulated interpretation or misrepresentation of facts" as "inimical elements may once again attempt to spread malicious unverified content".

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses including religious places burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the northeastern state for the past few days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Army Manipur

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

LSR students worried as college asks them to vacate hostel for repairs

Delhi University. Photo: Facebook
3 min read

Karnataka Assembly election: Exit polls give Congress the edge in Karnataka

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
4 min read

Personnel fired on in Imphal East; curfew relaxed in 11 districts

Manipur Protests
3 min read

Jalandhar bypoll sees nearly 50% turnout, AAP legislator arrested

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
4 min read

State-owned Coal India expects to conclude wage agreement within a month

Coal, fossil fuel
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read

LIVE: Joe Biden will host PM Modi for an official state visit on June 22

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon