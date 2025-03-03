Monday, March 03, 2025 | 09:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Gatishakti proves fast transport can be sustainable too: Former US judge

PM Gatishakti proves fast transport can be sustainable too: Former US judge

He added that the experiential centre captures the talent, expertise and entrepreneurial spirit of the country to grow its economy that is sustainable

GatiShakti

PM Gati Shakti national master plan initiative was launched in October 2021 for integrated and planned development of critical infrastructure projects to reduce logistics costs.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's PM Gati Shakti initiative demonstrates that the country with the biggest population can have faster modes of transportation if attention is given to best and sustainable practices, Michael Wilson, former Supreme Court Judge of Hawaii, USA, said on Monday.

PM Gati Shakti national master plan initiative was launched in October 2021 for integrated and planned development of critical infrastructure projects to reduce logistics costs.

After visiting PM Gati Shakti Experiential Centre at Bharat Mandapam here, Wilson said it "shows that the country with the biggest population can have faster modes of transportation if attention is given to best and sustainable practices".

 

He added that the experiential centre captures the talent, expertise and entrepreneurial spirit of the country to grow its economy that is sustainable.

The centre is a modern audio-visual museum for the initiative and the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Using cutting-edge technologies like a 270-degree screen and holographic displays, the centre will raise awareness about various initiatives on logistics and transportation showcasing their success.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Germany, Germany flag

LIVE news: Man rams car into crowd in western Germany; at least one dead, several injured

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Rs 4.5K-cr 'investment fraud': ED conducts searches in Delhi, Mumbai

GST

Haryana's GST collection increases by 20% to Rs 9,925 crore in Feb

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Centre releases Rs 699 crore grants for rural local bodies in West Bengal

Cheetah Kuno

Cheetah reintroduction plan to be expanded to Gujarat, MP's Gandhisagar: PM

Topics : transport Sustainability Sustainable Development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListAP SSC Admit Card OutWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon