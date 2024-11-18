Business Standard
PM Modi arrives in Brazil to attend G20 Summit, to visit Guyana on Nov 19

Alongside Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the Rio de Janeiro summit on November 18-19

In Brazil, he will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa | Photo: X@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil on Monday on the second leg of his three-nation visit, during which he will attend the G20 Summit.

Modi arrived in the South American country after wrapping up a "productive" visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

Announcing Modi's arrival in Brazil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Brazil Summit."  It also shared pictures of Modi's welcome at the airport.

Announcing his arrival, Modi said in a post on his official X handle, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders."  In Brazil, he will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa.

Alongside Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the Rio de Janeiro summit on November 18-19. 

 

In the third and final leg of his trip, Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It will be the first-ever visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.

Modi said in his departure statement on Saturday, "This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders."  Induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and managing to produce a leaders' declaration overcoming deep divisions over the Ukraine conflict were seen as major milestones of India's G20 presidency last year.

During his visit to Nigeria, Modi was conferred with the country's national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), making him only the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction.

This was the 17th international award conferred on Modi by a country. Queen Elizabeth II is the only other foreign dignitary to be conferred with the award.

Modi's visit to Nigeria was the first trip to the West African country by an Indian prime minister after 17 years.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

