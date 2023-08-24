Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

PM Modi, China prez Xi seen having brief exchanges at Brics summit

Video footage aired by a South African broadcaster showed Modi and Xi having a brief exchange

PM Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping

PM Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were on Thursday seen having brief exchanges ahead of a media briefing by the BRICS leaders in Johannesburg.
Modi and Xi are in the South African city of Johannesburg to attend the annual summit of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa).
Video footage aired by a South African broadcaster showed Modi and Xi having a brief exchange.
There was no official comment on the exchange by either side.
Ahead of the start of the BRICS summit, there was speculation about the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Modi and Xi in Johannesburg.
Modi is travelling to Greece on Thursday evening after concluding his engagements in the South African city.

Also Read

Nations want to join Brics for unfinished biz of last century: Diplomat

India has 'open mind' for expansion of Brics: Foreign secretary Kwatra

China confirms Xi will attend Brics in S Africa followed by state visit

Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here

Dream Girl 2 will release tomorrow, check movie plot, cast, and more

Google Doodle celebrates Chandrayaan-3 landing on South Pole of the moon

Pragyan rover takes a walk on the moon's surface, here's the latest update

Ministry allows BARC to share raw-level measurement data with broadcasters

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

The prime minister and the Chinese president had a brief encounter at a dinner during the G20 summit in Bali in November last year.
The ties between India and China came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border row that began in May 2020.
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year standoff in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.
India and China held the 19th round of Corps Commander-level talks on August 13 and 14 with a focus on resolving pending issues at the standoff areas of Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh.
A joint statement described the talks as "positive, constructive and in-depth" and that both sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner.
Days after the fresh round of high-level talks, the local commanders of the two militaries held a series of negotiations in two separate locations to resolve issues in Depsang Plains and Demchok.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Xi Jinping BRICS Brazil China

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon