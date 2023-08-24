Confirmation

Google Doodle celebrates Chandrayaan-3 landing on South Pole of the moon

Google's animated doodle shows the Vikram lander circulating the moon and finally landing on its south pole

Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the South Pole of the moon on August 23

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
— ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023
In a Thursday morning post on X (formerly called Twitter), ISRO said, "Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India Made for the MOON! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander, and India took a walk on the moon."

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

