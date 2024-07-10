Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Modi joins Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer for dinner in Vienna

PM Modi landed in Austria on Wednesday where he was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined dinner hosted by Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Image: X@narendramodi

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined dinner hosted by Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer, where he was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora.
PM Modi landed in Austria on Wednesday where he was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said "A warm welcome to Indian PM @narendramodi on his historic visit to Austria, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations. The partnership between our nations is based on a joint commitment to global security, stability and prosperity."
Following this, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also welcomed PM Modi, calling India a friend and partner adding that he also stated that he looked forward to discussing politics and economics during the visit.
"Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi ! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!," Karl Nehammer wrote in a post on X while sharing a selfie with PM Modi.
In response to Nehammer's warm welcome, PM Modi thanked him and stated India and Austria will continue to work together.
In a post on X, PM Modi said while sharing some really good pictures of him and Nehammer, "Thank you, Chancellor @karlnehammer, for the warm welcome. I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good."
 
 
Notably, this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. In 1983, Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh

Ahead of PM visit, Jairam reminds of Nehru's role in Austria's emergence

Modi, Putin, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin

Modi to visit Russia, Austria from July 8-10; to attend summit with Putin

Barclays Plc

UK's Barclays to sell German consumer finance business to Austrian bank

Euro Cup 2024: Austria vs Turkiye live match time at 12:30 AM IST

Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: Austria vs Turkey live match (IST), live streaming

Netherlands and France matches in Euro 2024 on June 25

Euro Cup 2024 today match: FRA vs POL live match time, NED vs AUT streaming

Topics : Narendra Modi Austria Vienna

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon