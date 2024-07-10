Business Standard
Nato pledges dozens of air-defense systems to Ukraine, including 4 Patriots

US, Germany and Romania will send Ukraine additional Patriot batteries, while the Netherlands and others will provide Patriot components to make up one more battery

AP Washington
Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

The US and an array of other Nato allies will send Ukraine dozens of air-defence systems in the coming months, including at least four of the powerful Patriot systems that Kyiv has been desperately seeking to help fight off Russian advances in the war, according to a new joint agreement.
President Joe Biden announced the broader commitment when he spoke on Tuesday at the opening of the Nato summit in Washington.
According to the statement, the US, Germany and Romania will send Ukraine additional Patriot batteries, while the Netherlands and others will provide Patriot components to make up one more battery. Italy will provide a SAMP-T air-defence system.
Other allies, including Canada, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom, will provide a number of other systems that will help Ukraine expand its coverage. Those systems include NASAMS, HAWKs, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS and Gepards. And other nations have agreed to provide munitions for those systems.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a social media post on Tuesday, made it clear that air defence is still his country's key request, and he has repeatedly asked for more Patriot systems.
"We are fighting for more air-defence systems for Ukraine and I am confident we will succeed," he said. "We are also striving to secure more aircraft, including F-16s. Additionally, we are pushing for enhanced security guarantees for Ukraine, including weapons, financial aid and political support."

Earlier this year, he said Ukraine urgently needs seven more Patriot batteries to fend off Russian strikes against the power grid, the military and civilian areas using destructive glide bombs.

The Patriot systems, he said, would help prevent Russian aircraft from flying close enough to drop the glide bombs on civilians and critical infrastructure. He said Russia had been firing 3,000 bombs into his country each month.
The commitment for new air-defence systems comes as Russia continues its relentless bombardment of Ukraine, including a massive barrage that struck a children's hospital in Kyiv on Monday and killed at least 42 people.
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy urged "decisive actions" from the US and Europe to strengthen his troops and vowed to do everything possible to defeat Russia.
The United States has already sent Ukraine two Patriot missile systems -- one late last year and, according to US officials, another last month. And Romania's top defence body said late last month that the country would donate a Patriot missile system to neighbouring Ukraine.
A number of European allies have been reluctant to part with their air-defence systems, as they worry about possible threats from Russia as well.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin two years ago set up a coalition of more than 50 countries to help gather and coordinate contributions of weapons and training to Ukraine.

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

