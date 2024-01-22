PM Modi reaches Ayodhya for pran pratishtha ceremony at Ram temple

Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi

PM Modi, Representative Image | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple.
The prime minister landed at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport and will head to the helipad from there.
Modi will then go to the Ram temple where he will take part in the pran pratishtha ceremony.
He will later address a gathering after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila.
The prime minister will also interact with 'shramjeevis' (workers) associated with the construction of the temple.

Topics : Narendra Modi Ram temple Ayodhya Modi govt Lord Ram

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

