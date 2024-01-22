Yogi, RSS chief arrive at Ram mandir, AI-based security in Ayodhya: Updates

Merely hours before the Ram mandir 'pran pratishtha' grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday, final touches are being given to preparations prior to the start of the main event at noon.

Visuals surfaced from Ayodhya, showing the Ram temple premises decked up with flowers and lights, streets decorated with cutouts of bow and arrow, and ornamental lamp posts, as the holy city awaits thousands of devotees to join the celebrations.

While the main consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, special aartis (Hindu ritual employed in worship during a puja) are being performed across India.

What is happening in Ayodhya: Top updates

1)Invitees have begun arriving at the venue, with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath present at the site to take stock of the preparations and greet the guests. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhgawat, superstar Amitabh Bachchan have also arrived at the venue.

2)The ceremony, set to be celebrated with much pomp and show, will be held under the surveillance of 10,000 CCTV cameras and anti-drone systems in Ayodhya. Special security arrangements using artificial intelligence are in place to ensure the management and peaceful conduct of the ceremony, which will be attended by 8,000 invitees, including billionaire industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, and prominent public figures such as Sachin Tendulkar among others. Notably, 100 delegates from 54 nations have also been extended the invite.

3) Additionally, Seven companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and two NSG sniper teams have also been deployed in the city and police personnel are in plain clothes at the venue. All prominent roads in Ayodhya have been guarded with movable barriers with barbed wires for traffic management. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed at the venue to tackle chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks.

4)At 10 am, the ceremony will be graced by 'mangal dhwani' (pleasant music), witnessing over 50 exquisite instruments from different states come together for this auspicious occasion, the temple trust announced.





READ: Ayodhya Ram mandir: Full schedule of temple pran pratishtha ceremony today 5)According to UP Police Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, 20 detailed instructions have been laid out for the safe installation of the 'Ram Lalla' idol - the childhood form of the revered Hindu figure at the temple.

6)At 10:25 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the newly inaugurated Ayodhya airport. He will also participate in the consecration ceremony, along with the priests. After the ceremony, PM Modi will also address the guests. Later, he will visit 'Kuber Tila', where an ancient Shiv temple has been restored. He will perform a 'pooja' there.

7)The common public has also begun flocking the streets of Ayodhya with traditional musical instruments to welcome the "arrival of lord Ram." Earlier, devotees were seen offering prayers at Saryu ghat consecration ceremony.