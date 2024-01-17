Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi shares shlok by Lata Mangeshkar ahead of Ram Temple event

"As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung," PM shared in a post on social media platform X

File Image: Nov. 1, 2013, of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during the inauguration of Dinanath Mangeshkar Superspeciality Hospital, in Pune.

File Image: Nov. 1, 2013, of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during the inauguration of Dinanath Mangeshkar Superspeciality Hospital, in Pune | Representative Image

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country will miss the beloved legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
PM Modi took to social media platform X to state "As the nation awaits January 22 with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sharing a shloka sung by her, PM Modi said it was the last recording by Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 on February 6 in the year 2022.
"As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajan."
He also shared the link of the shlok, 'Shree Ramarpan, Mata Ramo Matpita Ramchandrah.'Born on September 28, 1929, the contribution of the 'Nightingale of India' to music is unforgettable. Her voice echoed in every corner of the country and continues to create the same magic, even after she is no more.
The legendary singer ruled the music industry for decades.
Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards and honours. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
She was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001. In 2007, France made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award.
She was the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards before declining further ones, two Filmfare Special Awards, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, amongst others.
In 1974, she became the first Indian playback singer to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

LIVE news: PM Modi to inaugurate ship repair facility at Cochin Shipyard

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra guarantees facilities to needy: MP CM Yadav

India's G20 Presidency ensured gender issue not reduced to sidelines: Irani

US-India ties not based on convenience and calculation, says Eric Garcetti

6,000 security personnel died in militancy-related incidents in J&K: DGP

Though Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 2002, at the age of 92 after suffering a multi-organ failure, she will always stay alive in our hearts with her soulful songs such as 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye', 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo', 'Lukka Chuppi' and 'Tere Liye', among others.
Meanwhile, preparations for the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in the grand temple in Ayodhya are in full swing. The consecration ceremony, scheduled for January 22, will witness Prime Minister Modi as the chief guest, along with other significant political and public figures.
To mark the occasion, Ayodhya will celebrate Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.
Topics : Narendra Modi Lata Mangeshkar Ram temple Ayodhya Music

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon