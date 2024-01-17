Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US-India ties not based on convenience and calculation, says Eric Garcetti

He said that the foundation of the bilateral ties is built on four Ps -- peace, prosperity, planet and people

Eric Garcetti

Garcetti said that he took up the ambassador role as US President Joe Biden told him that India was the most important country for him | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti on Tuesday highlighted the relationship with India and said that it was not based on convenience and calculation, adding that the ties were "multiplicative."
"There is a great awakening happening between India and the US. This is not an additive relationship -- India plus the US. It is a multiplicative relationship. When India and the US are together, it is India times the US," Garcetti said while speaking on India-US relations at the USC-India Innovation Summit on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said that the foundation of the bilateral ties is built on four Ps -- peace, prosperity, planet and people.
"Whether it was our dual diplomacy in G20, whether it's the work that we're doing in the health sphere, whether it's the way that we can look at trying to build peace into the world. The four P's, as I call them, which is the cornerstone of our vision here as America in India through the mission here of peace, prosperity, planet and people," said the US envoy.
Garcetti said that he took up the ambassador role as US President Joe Biden told him that India was the most important country for him.
The US Ambassador said: "There is a great awakening happening between the United States and India. When the president asked me to consider this job, he said, it's the most important country in the world to me now. He really feels that. And I believe that too, or else I wouldn't have taken this job."
He said that the US and India are on the same page, "collaborating together, the two largest democracies in the world, with proud histories, who know increasingly that our relationship hasn't been based on convenience or calculation. It has been based on deep and lasting friendship, probably best embodied by the relationship that USC has with India and Indians."
Eric Garcetti recently stressed that the US and India, being the two greatest democracies, can show the world what it means to be moral leaders at a needed moment.
"There are dictatorships in the world and there are democracies. The US and India, as the two greatest democracies, can show the world what it means to be moral leaders at a moment we need it," he said at the USC-India Innovation Summit on Tuesday.

Also Read

We have been working to return art that needs to be in India: Garcetti

India most important country for US, says Ambassador Eric Garcetti

US Independence Day: Envoy Garcetti raises toast to US-India Dosti

Govern and elections would take care of themselves: Garcetti to politicians

US envoy Garcetti underlines connection between nations via Indian diaspora

6,000 security personnel died in militancy-related incidents in J&K: DGP

Indians spent 12.84 bn hours on shopping apps in 2023, next only to China

WEF: Green hydrogen to lead towards zero carbon future, says Gautam Adani

Highlights of the day: Fitch affirms India at 'BBB-', outlook stable

Govt follows Ram Rajya principles; spends revenue on welfare: PM Modi

He further emphasised that this was the best year in India-US history.
"This was the best year in US-India history, and it is not a new peak; I would say it is the new foundation...," he added.
The US envoy told ANI that India is now generating breakthroughs in various sectors including health, technology and finance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden US India relations bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon