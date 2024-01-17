Sensex (    %)
                        
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra guarantees facilities to needy: MP CM Yadav

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government and the State Government have joined together to ensure the development of the state at pace," the CM said

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra guarantees the delivery of benefits of the government schemes at the doorstep of needy persons.
CM Yadav remarked while addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme organised at Patna Khurd, a remote tribal village of Majhgawan development block in Satna district on Tuesday. He also gave away benefits to eligible beneficiaries of various schemes on the occasion.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government and the State Government have joined together to ensure the development of the state at pace," the CM said.
He further said, "Lord Ram stayed in Chitrakoot for 11 years during his exile. Shri Ram relished berries tasted by Mata Shabari. On January 22, the consecration of the idol of Lord Shri Ram will take place in Ayodhya in the presence of PM Modi. This is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate Diwali on January 22."
CM Yadav laid the foundation of 38 development works worth about Rs 51 crore on the occasion. Under this, 24 newly constructed development works valued at Rs 28.10 crore were dedicated to people and a foundation ceremony for 14 construction works worth Rs 22.74 crore was performed.
Besides, local farmers presented a plough to the CM and a replica statue of Ram Darbar and products made by women's self-help groups were also presented to the Chief Minister on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon