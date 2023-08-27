Confirmation

PM Modi to address 104th episode of monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Tune in at 11 AM on Sunday. Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India"

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Mann ki Baat has impacted all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 7:18 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, today.
The broadcasting of the programme will start at 11 am.
Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Tune in at 11 AM on Sunday. Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India."
The 103rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on July 30, when PM Modi mentioned the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign for the first time.
Mann ki Baat has impacted all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation.
Mann ki Baat started on October 3, 2014, and reached its 100th episode On April 30, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

