Sanyukt Samaj Morcha blames Punjab govt of delayed action to control floods

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha Party President Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday said that "frequent floods" in Punjab are not natural but man-made and accused the state government of not acting on time to control floods.

"The condition of Punjab is bad due to frequent floods. We think it is man-made, not natural. The government did not control it on time," Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

He said that the state administration reduced the slab for getting compensation for the crop loss in the natural calamities wherein till 35 per cent of crop loss there is no compensation.

"We asked district heads, and they said no compensation has started yet. They have reduced the slab, where there is no compensation till a 35 per cent loss. We will protest on 4th September outside all district headquarters in Punjab," Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

"There is a one-day protest on 4th September, if the government does not listen, we will declare greater agitation," he added.

Also Read Ahead of assembly polls due next year, Arunachal BJP to undergo reshuffle Punjab CM Mann to inaugurate 76 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' in Sangrur on Aug 14 98% people in Punjab have taken Covid vaccine first dose: Balbir Singh Job aspirants from across country form collective for 'right to employment' People throng SAD office to pay homage to Badal; PM pays floral tributes LIVE: 3 people killed in 'racially motivated' shooting in Florida Yogi Adityanath, Lekhi attend cultural event at G20 programme in Varanasi INS Sunayna concludes its visit to Port of Durban in S Africa to boost ties Work of G20 culture ministers holds significance for humanity: PM Modi India capable of launching more interplanetary missions, says Isro chairman