close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters virtually at Rozgar Mela

Newly inducted appointees to also train themselves through online module 'Karmayogi Prarambh'

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to distribute approximately 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals on September 26, through video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also address the freshly appointed individuals during this event.

This employment fair, known as the Rozgar Mela, will be conducted at 46 locations nationwide. Recruitment is taking place in Central Government Departments as well as state governments and union territories that are supporting this initiative. The newly recruited individuals, selected from different regions of the country, will join various ministries and departments, including the Department of Posts, Indian Audit and Accounts Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritise employment generation. The event is expected to stimulate further job creation and offer meaningful opportunities for youth empowerment and their participation in national development.

Under Mission Recruitment, the Government of India, along with some States and Union Territories, has been organising the Rozgar Melas across the country. These events unite employers and job seekers, distributing appointment letters to the youth monthly. The Prime Minister has distributed thousands of appointment letters since the launch of the Rozgar Mela in October 2022.

Newly appointed recruits will also be able to enhance their skills through "Karmayogi Prarambh", an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. This portal offers access to more than 680 e-learning courses in an "anywhere, any device" learning format, enabling them to develop their skills and contribute effectively to their respective roles.

 

Also Read

PM Modi addresses Rozgar Mela, distributes 71,000 appointment letters

Tourism expected to create 130-140 mn jobs by 2030: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

PM Modi to distribute 70,000 job letters at 'Rozgar Mela' event

Rozgar mela has become a new identity of BJP govt: PM Narendra Modi

Snail mail check: How many letters does the post office still deliver?

Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress: Digvijaya ahead of MP polls

Whose heart beats for poor people is true civil servant: President Murmu

Morainic foundation, building pressure behind Joshimath subsidence: Report

UP asked to appoint senior IPS officer to investigate student slapping case

CM Gehlot to begin 9-day yatra for 'Mission 2023' ahead of Rajasthan polls

Topics : Narendra Modi Employment in India Jobs India Job fair BS Web Reports youth

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAsian Games 2023 India's full scheduleStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock To Watch TodayAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon