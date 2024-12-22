Business Standard

Sunday, December 22, 2024 | 03:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to distribute over 71,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela

PM Modi to distribute over 71,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela

The Rozgar Mela will provide meaningful opportunities to youngsters for their participation in nation-building and self-empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 'Rozgar Mela' via a video conference, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. PM distributed appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations. (PTI Photo)

The recruitments are taking place for various central government ministries and departments. (PTI File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in various central government departments on Monday via videoconferencing, his office said.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly-appointed recruits through videoconferencing around 10:30 am on Monday. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, the PMO said.

The Rozgar Mela will provide meaningful opportunities to youngsters for their participation in nation-building and self-empowerment.

 

It will be held at 45 locations around the country. The recruitments are taking place for various central government ministries and departments.

The recruits, selected from around the country, will join various ministries/departments, including the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Financial Services, among others, the PMO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Protest, Parliament Protest

LIVE news: Congress to hold press conference in 150 cities demanding Amit Shah's resignation

Randeep Surjewala, Randeep, Surjewala

Will SC conduct further inquiry, asks Surjewala after Pegasus verdict in US

Cubbon Reads

Cubbon Reads event in Bengaluru park stopped, organisers claim harassment

Bihar investor summit

Bihar receives record Rs 1.81 trillion investment proposals, says minister

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks HC, Maharashtra govt to ensure accused appear before trial courts

Topics : Narendra Modi central government jobs Employment in India Saral Rozgar Job fair

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon