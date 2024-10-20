Business Standard
Home / India News / PM Modi to launch development initiatives and airport projects in Varanasi

PM Modi to launch development initiatives and airport projects in Varanasi

The designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of the region

Modi, Narendra Modi

The combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to more than 2.3 crore passengers annually. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of development initiatives, including multiple airport projects across the country worth over Rs 6,100 crore, during his visit to Varanasi on Sunday.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of airport runway and construction of a new terminal building and allied work of the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, costing around Rs 2,870 crore. He will also inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in the holy town, the PMO in a statement said on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He will lay the foundation stone of a new civil enclave at the Agra airport worth more than Rs 570 crore, at Darbhanga airport worth around Rs 910 crore, and at Bagdogra airport worth around Rs 1,550 crore, it said.

 

The prime minister will inaugurate new terminal buildings of airports in Rewa, Ambikapur, and Saharanpur being constructed at the cost of more than Rs 220 crore.

The combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to more than 2.3 crore passengers annually.

The designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of the region, the statement said.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for various developmental projects in Varanasi today

Mumbai hoarding collapse

Mumbai: Prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde granted bail in hoarding collapse case

pollution

Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor' category; political blame game erupts

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma invites UK investors to boost tourism

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Bengal's efforts forced Centre to exempt GST on health premium: CM Mamata

Among other projects, PM Modi will inaugurate phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex worth over Rs 210 crore under the Khelo India scheme and the Smart City mission.

The project includes the construction of a state-of-the-art sports complex featuring a National Centre of Excellence, players' hostels, sports science centre, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges, and combat sports arenas.

He will also inaugurate a 100-bed girls' and boys' hostel and a public pavilion at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Lalpur, it said.

He will inaugurate tourism development projects in Buddhism-related areas in Sarnath. These enhancements include the construction of pedestrian-friendly streets, new sewer lines and upgraded drainage system, and a zone with modern designer vending carts to promote local handicraft vendors.

PM Modi will also inaugurate initiatives like tourism development work at the Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple, and beautification and redevelopment of parks, the statement added.


Also Read

Narendra Modi effigy

Demonstrators beat PM Modi's effigy outside NY court on Pannu row

Modi, Narendra Modi

Civil servants need to keep themselves abreast with latest tech: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch Rs 6,100 cr worth development projects from Varanasi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leaderRahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of attacking Constitution by controlling agencies

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Elections alone don't make democracy, people's voice also matters: Wangchuk

Topics : Narendra Modi Varanasi projects Varanasi terminal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon